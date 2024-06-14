CTV’s Alexandra Pinto is leaving CTV Kitchener
The anchor for CTV Kitchener’s 6 p.m. show, Alexandra Pinto, has announced she will be leaving the station.
“I have decided to take a new opportunity outside of the industry,” Pinto said during Friday’s 6 p.m. broadcast.
Pinto first joined CTV Kitchener as a Videographer in 2014.
Over the last decade Pinto has been a familiar face to viewers, anchoring several broadcasts including CTV News at 6, CTV News at 5, CTV News at 11:30 as well as weekends.
Pinto admitted the decision wasn’t an easy one and said she has loved working with the entire team at CTV Kitchener over the years.
“It’s an honour to be welcomed into your homes every night,” Pinto said.
Her last day will be Friday, June 21.
