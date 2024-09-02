Guelph driver charged after stolen vehicle seen in Erin
A Guelph woman has been charged after Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said a stolen vehicle was spotted in Erin.
Police said an OPP officer was patrolling on Wellington Road 124 when they received an alert about a stolen vehicle from the Automated Licence Plate Recognition system.
A 43-year-old Guelph woman was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property under $5,000, operation while impaired, driving while under suspension and unaccompanied G1 licence holder.
