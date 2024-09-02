KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Guelph driver charged after stolen vehicle seen in Erin

    Handcuffs are pictured above in this file photo. Handcuffs are pictured above in this file photo.
    Share

    A Guelph woman has been charged after Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said a stolen vehicle was spotted in Erin.

    Police said an OPP officer was patrolling on Wellington Road 124 when they received an alert about a stolen vehicle from the Automated Licence Plate Recognition system.

    A 43-year-old Guelph woman was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property under $5,000, operation while impaired, driving while under suspension and unaccompanied G1 licence holder.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News