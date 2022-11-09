Guelph cop who assaulted teen has cost taxpayers over $644K since suspension

Taxpayers have footed over half a million dollars in trial costs and salary for Guelph Police Service (GPS) officer Const. Corey McArthur since his suspension nearly seven years ago.

McArthur was suspended with pay in 2016 after he assaulted a teen on the job.

The costs to taxpayers between his trials and salary are at least $644,570. The actual cost is expected to be higher, however, as his salary for 2017 and 2018 is not public knowledge.

In addition, the salary he has collected so far in 2022 is not public knowledge. He will continue to collect a salary through the appeal process.

This comes as McArthur begins an appeal process that was filed after a verdict was handed down that required him to resign or be fired.

Guelph taxpayers have footed McArthur’s trial costs, which, according to the GPS, to date have been $310,904.

According to GPS, the breakdown includes $267,451 in prosecution and expert fees.

Facilities and court reporting fees have cost $9,123, while hearing officer fees cost $34,329.

MacArthur has stayed on the GPS payroll since his suspension began in 2016.

The Public Sector Salary Disclosure Act – commonly known as the Sunshine List – includes McArthur’s salary for the years he cleared $100,000.

Since 2017, McArthur has been included in three years as a public sector employee who has made at least $100,000 in a calendar year.

In 2016, the year his suspension began, McArthur’s salary was $101,804 with $620 in taxable benefits.

In 2017 and 2018 McArthur did not hit the threshold to be included on the Sunshine List, however, he did receive a salary from the GPS.

In 2020, McArthur saw his salary peak at $114,756 – an increase of 7.8 per cent from the $106,463 he made in 2019.

In 2019 he collected $546 in taxable benefits, and in 2020 he collected $609 in taxable benefits.

His salary did, however, decrease by 3.5 per cent in 2021, leading to him taking home $110,689 along with $630 in taxable benefits.

In total, McArthur has collected $333,666 in salary and taxable benefits – not including 2017 and 2018, which are unknown.