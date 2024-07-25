Steven Lorentz hoists the Stanley Cup at Kitchener, Ont. cancer centre

A month after hoisting the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers, forward Steven Lorentz brought the trophy to the halls of the Grand River Regional Cancer Centre in Kitchener, Ont.

Patients, staff and other visitors lined the halls of the hospital and cheered as Lorentz carried the cup through, stopping for selfies and to let people touch hockey’s Holy Grail.

Sandra Stuebing was one of them.

“I’m still shaking!” she told CTV News afterwards. “It was very exciting. I did not want to come to chemo today, but after that, I'm in a great mood!”

Steven Lorentz with the Stanley Cup at the Grand River Regional Cancer Centre in Kitchener on July 25, 2025. (Krista Simpson/CTV News)

Lorentz made his way to the chemotherapy suite, where patients who were receiving treatment lined up for photos.

The Panthers forward making sure everyone who wanted a moment with trophy got one.

Steven Lorentz with the Stanley Cup at the Grand River Regional Cancer Centre in Kitchener on July 25, 2025. (Krista Simpson/CTV News)

Nurse Yvonne Davidson said there was buzz in the air even before Lorentz arrived, and getting a chance to see the Stanley Cup is meaningful to patients while they’re dealing with serious health situations.

“It’s an excitement thing,” she said. “People don’t go home and then dwell on the negative piece. They go home and say: ‘Guys, guess what I got to do today?’”

Following the Grand River Regional Cancer Centre, Lorentz and the Stanley Cup made a stop at RIM Park in Waterloo.

Fans line up to see Steven Lorentz and the Stanley Cup at RIM Park on July 25, 2024. (Krista Simpson/CTV News)

Lorentz’s teammate, Brandon Montour, brought the trophy to Six Nations of the Grand River on Wednesday.