Guelph, Ont. officer who assaulted teen in hospital bed must resign, disciplinary hearing finds

A Guelph police officer who pleaded guilty to assaulting a teen in 2018 will be forced to resign from the service or be dismissed.

Deputy Chief Terence Kelly announced his decision in the Police Services Act case against Corey McArthur on Wednesday.

“Police Constable Corey McArthur Badge Number #65, it is the decision of this tribunal that you are required to resign from this police service within seven days or be summarily dismissed,” the decision reads.

Const. Corey McArthur, has been with the service since 2001. According to the 2021 Sunshine list, McArthur was paid $110,688 last year.

In 2018, McArthur pleaded guilty to a criminal assault charge after an incident that was caught on-camera at the Guelph General Hospital in 2016. The video showed the officer striking a 17-year-old who was restrained to a hospital bed. The teen kneed McArthur before he delivered the blow.

During the criminal trial, McArthur’s lawyer said that his client suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the on-duty death of his colleague, Const. Jennifer Kovach in 2013. Kovach died after her police cruiser crashed with a Guelph Transit bus.

For the assault charge, McArthur was sentenced to a conditional discharge, three years probation and 240 hours of community service.

Court documents revealed McArthur was also charged with assault after he arrested a person for public intoxication in November 2008. He was also involved in a police services hearing for this incident, where he pleaded guilty to discreditable conduct and was reprimanded to work 80 hours of additional shifts.