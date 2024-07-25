KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Arrest made in Kitchener shooting investigation

    The intersection of Country Hill and Century Hill Drive in Kitchener on May 12, 2024. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV Kitchener) The intersection of Country Hill and Century Hill Drive in Kitchener on May 12, 2024. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV Kitchener)
    Share

    A 17-year-old is facing multiple gun charges related to a Kitchener shooting.

    On May 11, gunshots rang out around 12:50 p.m. in the Century Hill and Country Hill Drive neighbourhood.

    Waterloo Regional Police said no one was hurt, though there was damage to a nearby building.

    On Thursday, officers executed a search warrant at a home in the same area and a 17-year-old was arrested in connection to the May 11 shooting.

    He’s charged with discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life, pointing a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

    Police said the teen is also facing more charges related to the search warrant. They did not specify what those charged might be.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News