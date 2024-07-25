Arrest made in Kitchener shooting investigation

A 17-year-old is facing multiple gun charges related to a Kitchener shooting.

On May 11, gunshots rang out around 12:50 p.m. in the Century Hill and Country Hill Drive neighbourhood.

Waterloo Regional Police said no one was hurt, though there was damage to a nearby building.

On Thursday, officers executed a search warrant at a home in the same area and a 17-year-old was arrested in connection to the May 11 shooting.

He’s charged with discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life, pointing a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

Police said the teen is also facing more charges related to the search warrant. They did not specify what those charged might be.