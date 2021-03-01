GUELPH -- Guelph city councillors spent hours on Monday hearing from delegates about what they want to see the downtown dining district to look like this year.

Last year, the intersection of Wyndham and MacDonnell Streets in Guelph was closed to traffic as patios extended into the streets. It was good news for bar and restaurants owners when indoor dining wasn't allowed.

"It allowed us to build a bit of a buffer for the summer months," said Colton Proveau, co-owner of Brothers Brewing. "But, that buffer has kind of been depleted, so we're hoping for the same thing this summer to allow us to pay bills, keep chugging along."

City staff presented a report to council suggesting keeping the dining district program in place for the next three years with some changes. The first change is less patio space. Staff canvassed 50 businesses and said a lack of street parking was an issue during the road closures. There was also decreased access for pickup and delivery.

"We stand to lose 50 per cent of the seating we had last year," said Richard Overland, owner of NV Kitchen & Bar. "Every day last year we hit capacity at some point during the day."

Council is also considering changing when the road will be closed. Options include a permanent closure in the warmer months, an intermittent closure on weekends, or closures only for special events.

Other retailers said foot traffic increased at their businesses during the summer months. But, some said the road closure cost them business and they'd like to see the intersection stay open.

The road closure also caused inconvenience for transit users since it altered drop-off locations and transfers.

"Many transit users are seniors or have mobility issues," said Adam Donaldson, who uses public transit. "That makes running to catch a bus that much more difficult."

Council will debate the options and likely make decision in the coming weeks.