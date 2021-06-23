KITCHENER -- Guelph has cancelled Canada Day celebrations in 2021 due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

The Rotary Club of Guelph announced plans to pause the festivities this year on Wednesday. City officials said they "respect and support" the decision.

"This has been a challenging year for all—especially for Canada’s equity-deserving and inherent-rights asserting communities. Throughout May and June, we have celebrated diversity at our best and experienced grieving and loss at our worst. As we approach Canada Day, we reflect on Juneteenth, the multicultural festival, the Pride flag blowing in the wind, our national Indigenous celebrations and ceremonies toward healing, and the discovery of 215 Indigenous children at the former residential school site in Kamloops," a statement from the city said in part.

The city encouraged people to learn about the past and "become stronger as Canadians."

"We can reflect on how far we have come but also how much farther we must go and the role we can all play in getting there. While we will be experiencing Canada Day differently for the second year in a row, let us stand together against intolerance and in support of Truth and Reconciliation," the statement said.