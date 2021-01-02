KITCHENER -- The community of Neustadt, Ont. is rallying together with donated items to help out a family that lost everything in a New Year's Eve house fire.

Joan Secord was out running errands with her granddaughter and her granddaughter's boyfriend when flames broke out at the home.

"Everything from my Mom's photos, from my granddaughter's photos, all her report cards are gone," she said. "My whole life is in that house and it's totally gone.

"It's something that I wouldn't wish on anyone. My nerves are shot. I can't sleep."

Secord's two daughters and boyfriends were at the home at the time of the fire.

"One of the boys went out to let the dog out and he heard the smoke alarm go off and opened the basement door," she said. "He saw the fire so he went and got the fire extinguisher and used all of that. Then he tried pouring buckets of water on it."

West Grey fire chief Phil Schwartz says the call came in just after 2 p.m. and that the fire extended from the basement, through the walls, and to the second story and attic.

Heavy smoke was coming out of the home, but no flames were visible.

While no one was hurt from the fire, Schwartz says someone jumped from the second storey window before they arrived.

The fire was quickly brought under control once crews arrived. Damage is pegged at roughly $240,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

"It's not salvageable," said Secord. "I believe they're going to tear it down and I'll have to rebuild."

She adds that West Grey police were able to help put them up at a motel for two nights.

Secord's friend Karrie Dickert posted to social media and asked for donations to help the family out.

"I didn't realize how viral it would go and so many people shared the page," she said. "I've had to tell people we're overwhelmed. Please stop sending us stuff."

Secord says she's focused on finding her family a new home, but that she is overwhelmed with the community response.

"I just want to cry and hug them all," she said. "I'm just so happy that people are there for people that need them."