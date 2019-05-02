

CTV Kitchener





The Green Party of Ontario has released its own batch of stickers in answer to the Ford government’s mandatory ones that denote the price of the carbon tax.

Green Party leader Mike Schreiner has made the stickers available for free to gas stations that want to display them--voluntarily--at the pumps or in store.

A press release calls the PC government-issued stickers “propaganda.”

“It’s outrageous that the Premier is forcing businesses to be complicit in his anti-climate misinformation campaign. We’re inviting gas stations to make use of the stickers if they want to inform the public about the full costs of the climate emergency,” Schreiner says in a statement.

According to the release, the stickers will show research on the costs of climate change. It says it could cost the country as much as $91 billion annually by 2050.

The announcement for the stickers comes amid record flooding in cities across the province, including Bracebridge and Ottawa.

“The extreme flooding across the country should compel us to have an urgent discussion about reducing pollution and preparing our communities,” Schreiner says.

The Ontario government has set out fines between $500 and $10,000 per day for gas stations that don’t display the carbon tax stickers.

The stickers themselves reportedly cost $5,000.