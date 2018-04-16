

After winter-like weather hit Waterloo Region this weekend, the Grand River Conservation Authority says they’re keeping a flood watch on the entire watershed.

They are warning residents to stay away from local waterways, which are currently flowing roughly twice as fast as normal for this time of year.

“It’s slippery out here. Certainly the rivers are going to be cold, fast. Stay back,” said GRCA spokesperson Cam Linwood.

Authorities expect flows to remain fast and water levels high for the rest of the week.

Currently local reservoirs are not at capacity so if there happens to be rain coming into the Northern part of the watershed in coming weeks, there will be a place to put it.

With reporting from CTV’s Max Wark