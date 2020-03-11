KITCHENER -- Google has confirmed it is recommending that its employees work from home if their roles allow it.

The tech giant employs more than 1,000 people in Waterloo Region.

Google Canada PR says the goal is to reduce the number of people in offices, a move that may slow down the spread of COVID-19.

The work from home option will remain in place until April 10.

The company's offices will stay open to employees whose roles require that they come in.

This is the latest novel coronavirus-related impact on Waterloo Region's tech sector.

On Tuesday, the True North Festival, which was set to take place for the first week of June, was cancelled.

More than 25,000 people were expected to attend.

Organized by Communitech, the organization says it's still looking at offering some online programs

"We have been working closely with the regional health teams and with the cities and municipalities, and our partners, because this is a community partnership," says Communitech CEO Iain Klugman.

"And we came to the conclusion that things didn't appear to be getting any better and that now is the right time for us to say, 'let's cancel it for this year and start working on 2021.'"

In Waterloo, OpenText has also opted to end international business travel and to host its events virtually.

That news came out about a week ago, as a number of other employers in Canada, including Manulife Financial Corp. and Home Depot Canada.