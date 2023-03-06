'Gave us a sucker punch': Wilmot Council receives strong opposition to Hallman Gravel Pit at meeting

Despite not having any delegation time, residents showed up to a Wilmot Township council meeting Monday night to voice their opposition for a planned gravel pit.

Late last month, the township decided to allow the Hallman Pit to move ahead after the previous council voted unanimously to reject the application in 2022.

"We have to set priorities for our township and we have to avoid risks," said Wilmot Township Mayor Natasha Salonen. "We don't want to go to the risk of the OLT [Ontario Land Tribunal] telling us we are getting a gravel pit or settling.

"I know the answer is not the one some people want."

Some residents are upset the gravel pit is moving forward, and they are also angry by the way it was done.

"I was more disappointed in council’s reaction, that they just didn't listen, we voted them in for change,” said Wilmot resident Kim Schaefer.

Council made the decision to allow the pit in a closed-door meeting and without an opportunity for public consultation.

"I get that at the end of the day it's a pit, but it's a pit with some benefits, rather than the province telling us what we are doing in our own township," said Salonen.

Council would not hear delegations from the general public on the matter at the Monday night meeting. Instead, only two representatives from Citizens for Safe Ground Water spoke.

"We wanted them to understand all the questions that have been left outstanding with this very swift and secretive decision," said Samantha Lernout of the group. "It's council's role to represent the needs of their constituents, and having them on our side, not just financially but from a perception perspective, is very important.

"They definitely gave us a sucker punch."

Opponents of the Hallman Pit fill the Wilmot council chamber on Monday March 7, 2023. (Jeff Pickel/CTV Kitchener)

The proposed site has been a contentious issue since it first came up in 2019.

Many in the community told council they are worried about environmental and drinking water issues, along with worries over noise, dust and traffic.

After their application was denied, the owner of the 140-acre property took the case to the Ontario Land Tribunal. Last month the new township council decided to settle with the owner, citing financial concerns.

Many of those who fought against the pit say they're disappointed.

"Many members of this council had said they were advocating for more transparency than the previous council, this isn't it,” former township councillor Angie Hallman said.

The township says because the issue is now before the Ontario Land Tribunal, there is nothing the township can do.