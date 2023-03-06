'Gave us a sucker punch': Wilmot Council receives strong opposition to Hallman Gravel Pit at meeting

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

  • Transport minister cuts Europe trip short amid SAAQ crisis

    Deputy Premier and Transport Minister Genevieve Guilbeault is cutting short a trip to Europe that began March 1 to return to Quebec to help resolve the customer service crisis that has rocked the province's auto insurance board (Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec - SAAQ).

    Quebec Deputy premier and Transport Minister Genevieve Guilbault responds to the Opposition, at the Legislature in Quebec City, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Quebec Premier Francois Legault, left, looks down THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

  • Pope Francis appoints Archbishop Lacroix of Quebec

    Pope Francis announced the renewal of the Council of Cardinals, to which the head of the Catholic Archdiocese of Quebec, Archbishop Gérald Cyprien Lacroix, was appointed on Tuesday. The Council of Cardinals was renewed by the Pontiff after the mandate of the previous Council expired.

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver