Thieves caught on camera flipping 8 trucks for catalytic converters outside Guelph, Ont.: OPP

Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have released video footage in connection to catalytic converter thefts which left eight vehicles flipped over in a gravel pit outside Aberfoyle, Ont. last month.

On Thursday, OPP released what appears to be multiple angles of surveillance footage from the gravel pit.

One angle in the video focuses on what appears to be a small compact bulldozer that is being driven across the lot towards several parked vehicles.

The compact bulldozer is then used to flip several vehicles that appear to be pickup trucks.

In a second angle in the video, several people can be seen walking around the property examining what look like fuel containers. The conversations being had are largely inaudible, however, at one point the word “fuel” and “45 gallons” can be clearly heard.

In a video posted to Twitter on Jan. 13, OPP Const. Joshua Cunningham said the theft happened the night before.

“Catalytic converters thefts are nothing new, but what is unusual about the incident is the thieves used a piece of on-site equipment to flip the trucks onto their sides causing much more damage to the vehicle than would be necessary,” Cunningham said.