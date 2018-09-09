

CTV Kitchener





Buying an event ticket in Guelph now comes with an added perk.

Everyone who buys a ticket for the River Run Centre or Sleeman Centre can now take public transit on event-day for free.

All you have to do is show your ticket to the bus driver at the time of boarding.

Free rides begin three hours before the event’s start time and continues until the end of bus service.

The hope is that attendees will spend more time in downtown Guelph before and after the show while also alleviating parking and traffic pressure.

The pilot program was introduced last September.

At that time, the cost was $1 per trip.

However city council voted earlier this summer to make the fare program permanent.

It's now free thanks to sponsorship from Royal LePage Royal City Brokerage.