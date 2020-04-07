KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials have reported another 22 cases since Monday morning, as well as another death due to COVID-19.

The updated cases bring the total number of local cases to 207.

Of those, 57 cases have been resolved. A fourth person, another resident at Highview Residences, has died from the virus.

Chief Operating Officer Joy Birch tells CTV that the person had just turned 91.

On the region's website, a seventh outbreak has been declared at a long-term care or retirement home. The latest is at Millwood Manor.

The status of the outbreaks are as follows as of Tuesday morning:

Highview Residences: Nine cases in residents, one in staff. Two deceased

Sunnyside Home: Three cases in staff

Forest Heights Revera: 15 cases in residents, three in staff

St. Luke's Place: One case in staff

The Village at University Gates: One case in staff

Chartwell Westmount LTC: One case in staff

Millwood Manor: One case in residents

According to the region, 36 of the cases are currently hospitalized. Fifty-one cases have been hospitalized at some point, with 27 of those spending time in an intensive care unit.

To date, 2,579 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Waterloo Region, with 1,945 of those coming back negative.

The results of another 427 cases are still pending.

