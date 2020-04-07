Fourth person dies of COVID-19, total cases climb to 207
KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials have reported another 22 cases since Monday morning, as well as another death due to COVID-19.
The updated cases bring the total number of local cases to 207.
Of those, 57 cases have been resolved. A fourth person, another resident at Highview Residences, has died from the virus.
Chief Operating Officer Joy Birch tells CTV that the person had just turned 91.
On the region's website, a seventh outbreak has been declared at a long-term care or retirement home. The latest is at Millwood Manor.
The status of the outbreaks are as follows as of Tuesday morning:
- Highview Residences: Nine cases in residents, one in staff. Two deceased
- Sunnyside Home: Three cases in staff
- Forest Heights Revera: 15 cases in residents, three in staff
- St. Luke's Place: One case in staff
- The Village at University Gates: One case in staff
- Chartwell Westmount LTC: One case in staff
- Millwood Manor: One case in residents
According to the region, 36 of the cases are currently hospitalized. Fifty-one cases have been hospitalized at some point, with 27 of those spending time in an intensive care unit.
To date, 2,579 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Waterloo Region, with 1,945 of those coming back negative.
The results of another 427 cases are still pending.
