KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials have reported four more cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths as the number of tests administered passed 20,000.

There are now a total of 1,142 cases in Waterloo Region, including 861 resolved cases and 115 deaths. That leaves 165 identified cases that are active.

The region's testing partners have now done a total of 20,223 tests to date, 338 more than the number reported on Wednesday.

The situation at long-term care and retirement homes remained unchanged on Thursday, with six active outbreaks and 33 that have been declared over.

None of the active outbreaks reported any new cases of the virus.

There is currently an active outbreak at one congregate setting, while two have been declared over.

"Congregate settings are defined as group homes and community supported living settings, and disability-specific congregate settings," the region's website explains.

There are also outbreaks in one food processing plant and one manufacturing or industrial facility.

At least 15 people are currently in hospital with the virus.

To date, some 20 per cent—or 224 people—have been hospitalized with the virus at some point. Of those, 55 cases were in the ICU.

Across the province, officials reported a spike in COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday.

Forty-five more people have died from the virus, bringing the province's death toll to 2,312.

There are now a total of 29,403 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, including 23,208 and the aforementioned deaths.