Former Toronto Blue Jay lacing up for the Guelph Royals

A former Toronto Blue Jay will be playing for the Guelph Royals next season.

The local team has announced that outfielder Dalton Pompey is joining the roster.

The Mississauga native was drafted by the Blue Jays out of high school and played games with the team between 2014 and 2018.

Pompey was on the Jays' postseason roster in 2015 and appeared primarily as a pinch runner. He hit a single in his only at bat in the playoffsand recorded four stolen bases.

He was just the sixth Ontario-born player to wear the Blue Jays uniform in the team’s history.

Royals' owner Shawn Fuller says they're happy to have a Canadian with major league experience joining their roster.

The Royals play their first game of the season at home on May 21.