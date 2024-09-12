Former assistant coach for Kitchener Rangers, Brantford Bulldogs called up to NHL

A former assistant coach for the Kitchener Rangers and Brantford Bulldogs is joining the ranks of the Edmonton Oilers.

Andreas Karlsson was announced as the Oiler’s new player development coach.

Karlsson spent the last six season with the Ontario Hockey League as an assistant coach and helped the Hamilton Bulldogs secure an OHL championship in 2022. When the team moved to Brantford, he moved with them to the Telephone City.

In a social media post, the Bulldogs wrote: “Congratulations to Andreas Karlsson on his appointment as player development coach with the Edmonton Oilers. Andreas has been a massive part of the Bulldogs family and helped lead us to the 2022 OHL Championship. A wonderful teacher, mentor & coach. Congrats Andreas!”

the Brantford Bulldogs announced a new assistant coach, Vince Laise, on Monday.

The Rangers also sent along their congratulations through social media.

Prior to his days as a coach, Karlsson played professional hockey for 19 years. He hit the ice with the Atlanta Thrashers and Tampa Bay Lightning and was part of the gold medal winning team at the 2006 International Ice Hockey Federation’s World Champions.