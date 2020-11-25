KITCHENER -- It is a grey morning for many in Southern Ontario, as fog and mist linger.

At 2 p.m. Wednesday Environment Canada issued Fog Advisories for several areas including Waterloo Region and Wellington County.

The advisory said there will be "near zero visibility" due to the fog, which is expected to last into early Thursday morning.

The fog is expected to lift Thursday morning as a warm front moves through.

Periods of rain are expected throughout the day Thursday with a chance of drizzle in the evening.

Temperatures are expected to reach close to double digits in the afternoon.