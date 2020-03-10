KITCHENER -- A flood warning has been issued to New Hamburg, Ayr, Drayton, and St. Jacobs, while a flood watch has been issued to the rest of the Grand River Watershed.

The Grand River Conservation Authority announced the warnings and watch to the communities on Tuesday.

They say warm temperatures combined with an expected 10-20mm of rain along the watershed in the next 24 hours will create increased runoff in waterways.

Flows in the Nith River through New Hamburg are expected to peak in Zone 1 overnight on Tuesday.

Flows through Ayr are expected to peak in their Zone 1 on Wednesday evening.

The GRCA expects flows in Conestoga River to reach Drayton’s Zone 1 and peak late Tuesday night.

The low level bridge on Three Bridges Road in St. Jacobs was closed on Monday and will remain closed until water levels come down.

The low level bridge on Three Bridges Road is CLOSED because it’s under water. #SpringIsComing pic.twitter.com/5bn7NGb35d — Vidman ���� Dan Lauckner (@vidman) March 10, 2020

Water levels are expected to remain high along the Grand River Watershed for the rest of the week. Existing ice may break up and increase a risk of ice jam flooding.