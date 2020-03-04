KITCHENER -- The discovery of hundreds of Indigenous artifacts near Fischer-Hallman Road will lead to a significant road closure as an archaeological assessment gets underway.

There's not much to see now because most of the area is covered in snow. The region says that 965 artifacts, a longhouse and First Nation village were found there.

The road between Bleams and Seabrook is expected to close in May, and is expected to stay that way for as long as seven months.

The area was already scheduled for reconstruction, but was only supposed to close for about four months. The region says it will begin some of the work on the widening of the road at the same time.

"At the same time the region is going to use this time to do the box culvert that needs to be done, the replacement of the box culvert that is nearby," explains Regional Coun. Tom Galloway.

"That is required to be done prior to the widening of Fischer-Hallman which is currently planned for the next three years."

These finds have prompted a Stage 4 archaeological assessment, which will cost about $1.6 million and will involve tearing up some of the existing road to see what's beneath.

The region admits it will be an inconvenience, but says that the work must be done.

Vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists will be barred from the area.