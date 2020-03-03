KITCHENER -- An archaeological assessment has led to a major discovery of Indigenous artifacts in Kitchener.

The find was made while the Region of Waterloo was preparing for road work on Fischer-Hallman Road.

According to a report from the Region, approximately 965 artifacts have been found on the west side of Fischer-Hallman Road between Bleams and Strasburg Creek.

The find also means Fischer-Hallman Road will be closed for several months.

According to the Region it will likely take six to seven months to complete the archaeological assessment and salvage the artifacts.

They also say it could be longer depending what else they find. There is evidence that parts of a longhouse were found on the site.

The Region says once the assessment and salvage is complete, they will work quickly to reopen traffic as soon as possible.

The total cost of archaeological the assessment and salvage is expected to come in at $1.6 million dollars.