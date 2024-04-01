Fire shuts down businesses in Kitchener’s Belmont Village
Officials say a Monday morning fire at a Kitchener business is not considered suspicious.
Crews were called to Ayres Bulk Food & Baking Supplies in Belmont Village around 10 a.m.
Firefighters found flames on the second floor of the building and quickly put them out.
No injuries were reported and the property has been turned back over to the owner.
Damage to the building is estimated at $500,000.
A sign on the front door said the store will be closed for the rest of the month.
The Italian restaurant next door, Casa Rugantino, was also forced to shut its doors.
A post on Instagram said: “Our lovely little Casa will be closed until further notice.” They added that there was some smoke damage to the restaurant and it “will just take quite a few days of cleanup.” They added that everyone with reservations has been contacted.
