Several tents caught on fire early Friday morning in Kitchener.

The fire happened around Madison Avenue South and the CN Rail.

As a result, the tents were damaged and there was minor damage done to a utility pole.

A 36-year-old woman was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Officials did not say what caused the fire but it was not deemed suspicious.

It happened near the most recent documented location of "Tent City," which was set up on Stirling Avenue in June.

The residents of that tent city had been asked to leave by the first weekend of July, and complied.

It’s not known if this fire had anything to do with the Stirling Avenue gathering.