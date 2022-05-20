Female seriously hurt after reportedly being asked for money, pushed to ground in Kitchener

A female has been seriously injured after she was reportedly asked for money, declined, and was then pushed to the ground.

Regional police were called to the area of King and Gaukel Streets in Kitchener around 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

A man was asking for money, approached the woman, and pushed her to the ground when she declined, according to officials.

Police say several witnesses subdued the man until officers arrived.

A 35-year-old man has been charged with assault causing bodily harm.