'Everyone is excited': Cambridge Fall Fair returns after pandemic pause

Cambridge -

The Cambridge Fall Fair made its return on Thursday, welcoming back guests to the midway after a pandemic pause.

Back this year are midway rides, live music and vendors.

The baby show is also returning, with this year's theme of "welcome to the jungle."

The annual derby will not be happening this year.

Guests must complete a COVID-19 screening before entering the fairgrounds, and masks must be worn in the park.

The Cambridge Fall Fair usually draws about 10,000 people, but organizers are expecting a significantly smaller number this year amid pandemic restrictions.

"Everyone is excited to get out, unfortunately we do have a capacity limit on people coming in which is 1,000 people. So once 1,000 people get in, it'll be in and out and we'll try to funnel as much as we can at this point," said Chris Chapelle, president of the Cambridge Fall Fair.

The 2021 edition marks the fair's 181st anniversary.

The Cambridge Fall Fair runs from Thursday, Sept. 9 to Sunday, Sept. 12.

The fair is open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday. On Saturday, the park will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. before an hour-long break, then reopen again from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

On the final day of the Cambridge Fall Fair, gates are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission is free on Thursday and Sunday. General admission is $10 on Friday and Saturday and $5 for children 10 and younger.