KITCHENER -- GUELPH – The investigation into a suspected gas explosion that severely damaged a home in Guelph will continue over the weekend.

Friday afternoon’s explosion at a home on Southcreek Trail prompted an evacuation of many nearby homes.

That evacuation order was lifted just before 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Fire officials tell CTV that at least one person was in the house at the time of the explosion.

Guelph police say that the woman, 41, and her dog were both able to escape without injury. She was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Erick Li lives in the house next to the one that exploded.

"I got a phone call from my wife, she was in the house while it happened, and she feels like, 'Is it an earthquake?'"

Fearful, she began gathering as many of their things as she could, which is when she saw the house.

He says his wife is scared but that they're glad that everyone is okay.

The home was seriously damaged in the blast. Other surrounding houses also sustained minor damage.

A Fire Marshal’s Office investigator echoed what many responders were saying: it’s amazing nobody was seriously injured.

“It’s unbelievable, when you look at the fact that they came out of a two-storey home that is now less than one storey; it’s kind of pancaked on top of itself, it’s unbelievable,” said Manny Garcia, a supervisor with the Ontario Fire Marshal.

It's not yet clear what caused the gas line to explode.

Police say that all of the houses on the street were evacuated as a precaution and utilities were shut off in the area.

Electricity was restored to nearby homes late Friday evening, and officials said they would be working overnight to restore natural gas service to affected homes as well.

The Guelph Fire Department says the Ontario Fire Marshall is investigating and will be back on the scene on Saturday morning.

While the cause has yet to be determined, Garcia told CTV News on Friday evening that there is a broader public message to share in the wake of this incident.

“If there is anything to be learned here, it’s that natural gas is not to be played with or taken lightly,” said Manny Garcia, a supervisor with the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office.

“Any sign of that smell – that rotten egg smell – get out of the house and call 911”, he added.



