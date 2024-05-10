Words Worth Books marks 40 years in Waterloo

Despite the digital wave, the pandemic and the supposed death of independent book stores, Words Worth Books in Uptown Waterloo is celebrating 40 years.

The cherished staple along King Street South was created in 1984 and has decreased in size since its early beginnings.

But it still stands strong with a loyal customer base, and that’s despite many neighbouring businesses closing their doors over the last several years.

The store even survived years of LRT construction, which was another hurdle for many businesses.

Current owners David Worsley and Mandy Brouse say they are proud of the milestone.

“We are excited to commemorate this incredible milestone and to continue our mission of promoting the printed word and fostering a love of literature in our community,” said Worsley, in a news release. “Words Worth Books has been a cornerstone of Uptown Waterloo for four decades, and we are entirely grateful to our loyal customers and the community for their ongoing support."

The store has organized numerous literary events, reading groups and community initiatives over the years.

“We are so thankful for the unique opportunity to serve multiple generations of book lovers and to play a meaningful role in our region's diverse communities," said Brouse, in a release.

While four decades is a major milestone, the owners are determined to keep the business going for many more years.

"As we celebrate this milestone, we look forward to welcoming many more generations of readers and continuing to be a source of inspiration, knowledge, and connection,” said Brouse.

To mark the actual anniversary, Words Worth Books will host a celebration at the store on Saturday at 1 p.m.

It will include guest appearances from local politicians and the founders of Words Worth Books – Tricia Siemens and Chuck Erion.

There will also be a presentation of the Words Worthy Award, an accolade that recognizes the profound impact of a Canadian author on both the national literary landscape and the local community.