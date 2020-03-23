KITCHENER -- Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health confirmed on Tuesday that two employees at Guelph General Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Nicola Mercer, medical officer of health and CEO of Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph (WDG) Public Health added that these two employees live in different communities.

This comes after officials at St. Joseph’s Health Centre in Guelph confirmed Monday night that one that of their patients has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a media release, centre officials say they received confirmation from WDG Public Health on Monday, and that the patient belongs to the centre’s post-acute unit.

"We realize that this news is concerning," said David Wormald, President of St. Joseph’s Health Centre Guelph in a release. "SJHCG is following all directives from public health authorities on precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19."

On Tuesday morning, WDG Public Health confirmed the news.

They say the patient is a male in his 80s, and that he's currently in stable condition.

"We know that COVID-19 is circulating in our community and this incident further emphasizes the importance of social distancing," says Dr. Nicola Mercer in a news release.

"We are asking members of our community to stay home as much as possible and to avoid visits to hospitals, long-term care facilities, or retirement homes unless absolutely essential."

This marks the first publicly reported COVID-19 case in Guelph, but the fourth case overall within the area covered by Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health.

On Sunday public health officials confirmed Wellington County’s first case. They say a 66-year-old man who hadn’t travelled recently and had no known contact with any cases, tested positive.

He is currently recovering at Louise Marshall Hospital in Mount Forest.

The additional two cases were confirmed in patients living in Dufferin County.

The public health unit’s first case was reported on March 16. A man in 40s from Dufferin County tested positive for COVID-19. He had recently travelled to Atlanta, Georgia. The man was treated at Headwaters Health Centre in Orangeville and was later sent home to self-isolate.

The second case from Dufferin County was reported on Sunday.

Three of the patients contracted COVID-19 through community transmission.