Employee dragged behind vehicle during armed robbery in Guelph: police
Three men from Brampton have been arrested in connection to a robbery in Guelph where a hatchet was brandished, according to the Guelph Police Service.
On Sept. 8, around 6:40 p.m., police were called to a business on Wellington Street West. An employee had seen a man leaving the business with a shopping cart full of merchandise. When the employee went to investigate, a second man exited a vehicle while holding up a hatchet.
Police said the employee continued to try to stop the theft and sustained minor injuries after he was dragged approximately five metres by the fleeing vehicle. He declined medical treatment. The suspects fled with around $600 worth of product.
Police said they identified the three individuals, and on Sept. 16, detectives located the suspects in Caledon
With the assistance of Caledon OPP, the suspects were stopped in a vehicle and taken into custody.
Two 25-year-old Brampton men and a 29-year-old Brampton man were arrested and charged with multiple offences including robbery with a weapon, assault with a weapon, possessing weapons for a dangerous purpose and dangerous driving.
The stolen merchandise was not recovered, according to police.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Live updates from CTV News
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Live updates from CTV News
Following 10 days of national mourning for the Commonwealth's longest-reigning monarch, a state funeral was held for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, before a hearse takes her coffin to Windsor Castle where she will be buried within King George VI Memorial Chapel.
Canadian ceremony commemorates Queen Elizabeth II for her wit, kindness, and service
As the Commonwealth grieves the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Canada marked her state funeral with a national day of mourning and commemorations in the capital, where she was remembered for her ability to connect with people, her wit, kindness, and for her 70 years of enduring service.
Is this the real life? Justin Trudeau tries to sing 'Bohemian Rhapsody' in London hotel piano bar days before Queen's funeral
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not a poor boy from a poor family, but that didn't stop him from trying to sing Queen's banger of a song 'Bohemian Rhapsody' in a London, U.K., hotel piano bar Saturday ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.
The special role the Canadian Mounties played in Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
The two-kilometre procession for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday was led by four members of the RCMP musical ride, representing the country’s major role in her funeral.
Loyal to the last, Queen's corgis and pony watch her pass
Queen Elizabeth II's black pony Emma watched the monarch's funeral procession pass by in the grounds of Windsor Castle. The Queen's two corgis, Sandy and Muick, were also brought out for the arrival of the coffin at the castle.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte walk in Queen's funeral procession
Prince George and Princess Charlotte played a special role at the state funeral of their late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Monday.
King Charles leaves handwritten note on top of the Queen's coffin
The note on top of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin during her funeral on Monday was a handwritten message from her son, King Charles III.
In Pictures: Queen's funeral service at Westminster Abbey
Photographs captured the solemnity of mourners at a funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on Monday, which brought to an end 10 days of national mourning in the United Kingdom.
London
-
'We are not safe!' Tenants of community housing building rattled after violent Sunday leaves one person with life-threatening injuries
Some residents of an east London, Ont. community housing apartment building say they don’t feel safe in their own homes anymore. “This is a place for us to feel safe, and we are not safe, we are not safe," says Tammy Burgess, a resident of 202 McNay Street. She was expressing the anger and vulnerability she says many tenants are feeling after a stabbing incident at the high rise apartment building.
-
Firearm incident being investigated in London
London police are investigating an incident involving a firearm in the city’s east end. Around 3:15 p.m. officers were called to a parking lot in the 100-block of Bonaventure Drive where a firearm was reportedly discharged and one person was seriously injured.
-
Fatal crash victim identified by OPP
A 79-year-old Delhi woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash in Tillsonburg. Around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oxford OPP were called to a two-vehicle crash on Simcoe Street.
Windsor
-
'Sudden death' investigation launched in Chatham-Kent: OPP
OPP are looking for information after a “sudden death” on Highway 40 in Chatham-Kent.
-
'Threatening violence' against Vincent Massey high school leads to arrest of 15-year-old student
Windsor police say a 15-year-old student has been charged after “threatening violence” against a south Windsor school.
-
Driver seriously injured in three-vehicle crash on Huron Church and EC Row
One driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a three-vehicle crash on Monday morning.
Barrie
-
Rider seriously injured after two dirt bikes collide near Orangeville
One person suffered life-altering injuries after police say two dirt bikes collided near Orangeville over the weekend.
-
Police arrest two allegedly drunk drivers in less than 24 hours in Grey Bruce
Police arrested two drivers accused of being impaired on Sunday in Grey Bruce.
-
Lock it or lose it to avoid becoming a victim of crime: OPP
Provincial police urge drivers to secure their parked vehicles following several reports of thefts from unlocked cars.
Northern Ontario
-
$100,000 lottery win for a Sudbury woman
A 45-year-old Sudbury woman, who said she is a weekly player, has won $100,000 in a Lottario draw earlier this month.
-
North Bay police investigating a sudden death
North Bay police have a parking lot on the corner of Front Street and O'Brien Street cordoned off Monday morning for an investigation into a sudden death.
-
Sault food delivery driver threatened with machete, robbed, has vehicle stolen
A food delivery to Searchmont near Sault Ste, Marie last week turned violent when the delivery driver was threatened with a machete.
Ottawa
-
Canada honours memory of Queen Elizabeth II with memorial service in Ottawa
Canadians turned out by the hundreds to line downtown streets of the nation's capital on a rainy Monday to bid a final farewell to Canada's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
-
No injuries, but structural damage, as garbage truck hits building in Centretown West
No one has ben reported hurt, but a building was damaged after a garbage truck hit the fire escape Monday morning.
Toronto
-
Parts of southern Ontario under severe thunderstorm watch, 90 km/h winds expected
A ‘severe thunderstorm’ watch is in effect Monday as strong winds and large hail are expected to hit parts of southern Ontario.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
-
How the GTA is observing Queen Elizabeth II's funeral Monday
The world is saying goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II Monday. Here's how municipalities in the Greater Toronto Area will be observing.
Montreal
-
A debate and week later, polls show little change in CAQ appeal
After a brief surge in the polls, the Quebec Conservative Party slipped slightly in week four of the Quebec election campaign. Polls showed Thursday's leaders' debate had little affect on support for the CAQ.
-
Quebec election: Liberal leader faces questions about her political future
Quebec Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade continues to face questions about her political future as her party sputters toward election day.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
Atlantic
-
Queen Elizabeth II honoured at special church services in the Maritimes
Maritimers were among the many Canadians mourning Queen Elizabeth II as the monarch was laid to rest Monday. Commemorative ceremonies were held at churches in all three capital cities Monday afternoon.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Live updates from CTV News
Following 10 days of national mourning for the Commonwealth's longest-reigning monarch, a state funeral was held for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, before a hearse takes her coffin to Windsor Castle where she will be buried within King George VI Memorial Chapel.
Winnipeg
-
'I'm here to honour her': Manitobans flock to legislative grounds for gun salute to Queen Elizabeth II
Ceremonial gunfire rang out on the Manitoba Legislature grounds to honour Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her funeral.
-
'They're worthless to anyone else, but they're priceless to us': funeral mementos stolen in broad daylight from Winnipeg man
A Winnipeg man wants the thief, who rifled through his unlocked vehicle in the middle of the day, to return some priceless memories of his deceased parents.
-
Is this the real life? Justin Trudeau tries to sing 'Bohemian Rhapsody' in London hotel piano bar days before Queen's funeral
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not a poor boy from a poor family, but that didn't stop him from trying to sing Queen's banger of a song 'Bohemian Rhapsody' in a London, U.K., hotel piano bar Saturday ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.
Calgary
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
-
'The only queen I knew': Albertans remember Queen Elizabeth II at memorial service
Alberta paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday with a memorial at the provincial legislature, which the late monarch visited the last time she was in the province.
-
Speed, medical episode suspected factors in fatal bus shelter crash: police
The Calgary Police Service traffic section says excessive speed and a medical issue may have played roles in Sunday morning's crash that killed a man waiting at a bus stop.
Edmonton
-
'The only queen I knew': Albertans remember Queen Elizabeth II at memorial service
Alberta paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday with a memorial at the provincial legislature, which the late monarch visited the last time she was in the province.
-
14-year-old boy facing lone murder charge in Edmonton school stabbing after 6 charges downgraded
The family of Karanveer Sahota expressed frustration with the justice system Monday after it was revealed in an Edmonton courtroom that the charges against six teens were downgraded from murder to manslaughter.
-
Oilers sign Virtanen, Demers to PTOs
Virtanen, a 26-year-old forward, and Demers, a 34-year-old defenceman, will join the Oilers' training camp ahead of the first preseason game on Sunday.
Vancouver
-
Mourners pay respect to the Queen at New Westminster memorial
Schools and many businesses were closed across the province Monday as British Columbians paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.
-
What you need to know about B.C.'s day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II
The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be marked in British Columbia Monday with closures and ceremony.
-
Chaos at music festival at Vancouver's PNE Amphitheatre after Lil Baby performance cancelled
It was a chaotic night at a music festival at Vancouver's Pacific National Exhibition Amphitheatre Sunday after a performer couldn't take to the stage.