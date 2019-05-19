

CTV Kitchener





The operator of an electric bike was one of the impaired driving arrests made by Guelph Police on Saturday.

Officers were first notified in the afternoon that a man was driving an electric bike in an alarming manner.

Police found the man and the bike in the parking lot of a shopping complex and suspected he had consumed alcohol after talking to him.

The man failed a roadside screening test, was placed under arrest, and charged with operate conveyance while impaired and with blood/alcohol 80 plus.

Guelph Police were later notified in the evening of another man acting strange beside a parked vehicle that had significant damage.

Upon arrival and investigation, the man was arrested and faces similar charges to the previous incident.

Further investigation found that he was also in possession of drugs. He was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance.