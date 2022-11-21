Early bird fans enjoy World Cup libations in Waterloo region

Waterloo region soccer fans were up and bright and early Monday morning – and thanks to a temporary extension of alcohol sales, some were also enjoying an early morning pint.

At the Duke of Wellington in Waterloo, some lined up outside ahead of the 8 a.m. kickoff between England and Iran at the World Cup.

“It was kind of neat to show up at 7:45,” one fan told CTV News. “And I wasn’t the first person here, or the first person with a pint.”

The temporary extension, approved by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), allows bars and restaurants to serve alcohol starting at 7 a.m. during the World Cup. That’s two hours earlier than the current provincial standard.

“We had a mimosa, but that’s about it,” another fan said. “Still got to do some work today.”

The change in AGCO rules came just two days before the tournament started in Qatar and allows fans to grab a drink during early morning games, given the eight hour time difference between Qatar and Ontario.

It’s a move Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic and the Duke of Wellington both called for.

"We get a lot of die hard soccer fans that will come out for every game which is fantastic, but always for the England games, there's usually a really good crowd and it's great that we can serve alcohol at 7 a.m. in the morning," Duke of Wellington owner Desi Fatkin said.

Despite the excitement at the pub Monday, fans say the game they’re really looking forward is Canada’s first match. Scheduled for Wednesday, the squad will take on Belgium at 2 p.m.