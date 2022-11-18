Local establishments given go-ahead to temporarily extended alcohol sales during World Cup

Soccer fans looking to enjoy an early morning pint as they cheer on Team Canada are in luck.

On Friday, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario approved a temporary extension of alcohol sale hours to coincide with the FIFA World Cup.

"The Registrar of the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has approved the start of liquor service in the province at 7 a.m. for liquor sales licensees during the FIFA World Cup 2022 tournament," the AGCO said in an update. "This approval is temporary and only for the duration of tournament play, which starts on Nov. 20, 2022, and ends on Dec. 18, 2022."

The extension of hours applies to all licensed areas at a licensed establishment, including the patio.

Given the eight-hour time difference between host county Qatar and Ontario, some games involving Team Canada fell before first call at 9 a.m.

Friday's announcement comes after Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic and local bar owners called for the extension of alcohol sales.

Vrbanovic tweeted earlier this week saying he reached out to the AGCO to extend hours for licensed establishments during the tournament so “we can all cheer for our favourite teams, including Soccer Canada."

If a municipality objects to the extension of hours in their jurisdiction, then they may notify the Registrar in writing of their objection.