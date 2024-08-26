Drugs and stolen goods seized during Guelph arrests

KITCHENER
    A couple are facing several charges after Guelph Police searched a north-end home.

    Earlier this summer, police received a tip about alleged drug trafficking and stolen property. On Friday afternoon, a man was arrested near Woolwich Street and Speedvale Avenue. A search performed during his arrest unveiled suspected cocaine and crystal methamphetamine, almost $1,500 in cash and a stolen credit card.

    A short time later, police, armed with a warrant, searched a home in the same area. A woman inside the home was arrested and a search uncovered suspected MDMA, crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, Hydromorphone, a digital scale and unused drug packaging. Police said the drugs have an estimated value of $3,000.

    Approximately $1,000 worth of power tools and some new clothing with the security tags still attached were also found.

    A 41-year-old Guelph man and 34-year-old Guelph woman were each charged with four counts of possessing controlled substances for the purpose of trafficking and possessing property obtained by crime under $5,000.

    The man has also been charged with possessing a stolen credit card.

