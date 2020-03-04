KITCHENER -- A driver is still in hospital after a serious crash between an SUV and a loaded cattle truck last week.

On Feb. 28, police responded to the crash at Wellington Road 12, west of Fourth Line in Mapleton.

Both vehicles were reportedly travelling eastbound when the crash happened.

Police say the driver of the SUV, 35, is still in hospital following the crash.

They had been taken to a Toronto hospital by air ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the cattle truck wasn't injured. No cattle were injured in the crash, either.

Officials on scene said that visibility was limited at the time of the crash, but provincial police are still investigating the exact cause of the crash.

Wellington County OPP are asking anyone who may have seen the collision to contact them.