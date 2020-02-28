KITCHENER -- A serious crash has closed a portion of a road near Conestogo Lake.

It happened on Friday afternoon near the intersection of Wellington Road 12 and Fourth Line in Mapleton.

An SUV and a livestock truck were involved in the crash.

Despite the a snow squall warning issued in Wellington County, Ornge air ambulance was called to transport at least one patient from the scene.

It's not yet clear how many people were injured in the crash or whether there was any livestock on the truck.

This is a developing story. More to come…