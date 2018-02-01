

One woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after her vehicle hit a pillar and a gas meter.

Grey County OPP say it happened around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 6 near the community of Cruickshank, about 10 kilometres west of Owen Sound.

According to police, the 56-year-old woman lost control of her vehicle, which then left the roadway and hit a brick pillar as well as a natural gas meter.

While her injuries are considered serious, she is expected to survive.