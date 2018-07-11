

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a driver who fled on foot from a crash in Kitchener.

A man was driving on Fairway Road around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, when another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction tried to turn left onto Thaler Avenue.

The second vehicle struck the side of the first and it sent it spinning into a concrete post.

The driver of the second vehicle got out and took off on foot.

Three people inside the first car were taken to hospital with minor injuries.