Driver pronounced dead on scene of single-vehicle collision
Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, September 8, 2019 1:29PM EDT
OPP say the driver and lone occupant of a vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash.
Fire, police, and paramedics were called to the Wellington County incident around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The driver was pronounced dead in the single-vehicle collision on Side Road 20 between Third and Fourth Line.
The identity of the deceased person is being withheld until next-of-kin has been notified.
Police say the stretch of Side Road 20 will be shut down for several hours while officers investigate.