

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





OPP say the driver and lone occupant of a vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash.

Fire, police, and paramedics were called to the Wellington County incident around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The driver was pronounced dead in the single-vehicle collision on Side Road 20 between Third and Fourth Line.

The identity of the deceased person is being withheld until next-of-kin has been notified.

Police say the stretch of Side Road 20 will be shut down for several hours while officers investigate.