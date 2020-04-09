Driver charged with dangerous driving in crash that killed 22-year-old woman
Crash in Elmira on Line 86 results in one person dead.
KITCHENER -- Police have charged a driver with dangerous driving in connection with a three-vehicle crash near Elmira that killed a young woman in November.
Brittney Martin, 22, was driving a pickup truck on Line 86 when she was hit from behind by a tanker truck on Nov. 1.
Police say her vehicle was pushed into oncoming traffic and hit by a moving truck, which is when her vehicle caught fire.
Martin was pronounced dead at the scene.
Following the crash, friends of Martin spoke to CTV News, saying she was a happy young woman, with a bright future ahead of her.
"She walked into a room and made everybody smile with her silly jokes, with her bright personality," said Rebecca Voogjarv.
Martin had graduated from Seneca College as a 911 dispatcher and was in her first year at University of Waterloo.
She had ambitions of becoming a counsellor.
"She wanted to help people and make a difference in their lives," said Karly Grass.
The driver of the tanker truck was charged with dangerous driving causing death on Wednesday by police.