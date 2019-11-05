

Nicole Lampa, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – Friends and family are remembering a young woman who was killed in a three-vehicle crash near Elmira on Friday.

Brittney Martin, 22, was driving a pickup truck on Line 86 when she was hit from behind by a tanker truck.

Police say her vehicle was pushed into oncoming traffic and hit by a moving truck, which is when her vehicle caught fire.

Friends Karly Grass and Rebecca Voogjarv say her life means so much more than how she died.

"She walked into a room and made everybody smile with her silly jokes, with her bright personality," Voogjarv remembers.

Martin had graduated from Seneca College as a 911 dispatcher and was in her first year at University of Waterloo.

She was hoping to become a counsellor.

"She's a very caring person, she always had other people's interests in mind," Grass says.

"She wanted to help people and make a difference in their lives."

Martin was also part of a tight-knit church where she was helping immigrants learn English.

Her friends have set up an online fundraiser to help her family with funeral costs.

The service is set for this weekend at the Dreisinger Funeral Home in Elmira.

As for the crash, regional police say they're still investigating but that charges are pending.