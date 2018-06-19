

CTV Kitchener





The man accused of shooting and killing a construction industry executive at a midwestern Ontario wildlife area took the stand Tuesday in his own defence.

Boris Panovski testified about his history with Don Frigo and his recollection of September 2014 – the month in which Frigo was killed and Panovski was eventually arrested for his murder.

Panovski, who has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and attempted murder, told the court that he and Frigo first met in 1995.

Over time, the two grew closer as they went hunting together and Panovski trained hunting dogs for Frigo. For a period of time, Panovski lived on Frigo’s farm.

“Don Frigo was a person who helped me,” he said.

“We never say a bad word … to each other. I never said I hated Don Frigo.”

Asked about testimony from his grandson that Panovski had asked him to give him a gun “because he wanted to kill someone,” Panovski said he was angry at his neighbour but was only joking about needing a gun.

“No big deal,” he said.

Panovski gave his testimony in English, although he has been using a Macedonian translator to listen to the trial proceedings.

It was then noted that Panovski declared bankruptcy in 2009, after he turned 65 and his WSIB payments were cut off. Panovski said he did not blame Frigo for his financial straits.

Talk then turned to the day of the shooting, which occurred as Frigo and his wife Eva Frigo were riding horses at the Hullett Wildlife Conservation Area near Clinton.

Panovski testified that he drove to Seaforth, Mitchell and Arthur that day as he searched for a location to hunt geese. After not finding any geese, he said, he went home.

Shortly thereafter, Panovski flew to Macedonia, where his relatives had remained following his emigration in 1980.

Panovski testified that he took the trip to Macedonia because he missed his family and was depressed about his marriage breaking up.

Court heard that after a few days in Macedonia, he received a call from his son asking him why he had killed Frigo – his son’s boss. Panovski replied “I didn’t kill nobody,” returned to Canada the next day, and was arrested upon his arrival at Pearson International Airport.

With files from CTV London