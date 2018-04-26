

Four years after a construction industry executive was shot dead at a Huron County conservation area, the trial of his alleged killer appears poised to start.

Pretrial motions in the case of Boris Panovski finished on Wednesday, paving the way for a trial to begin on May 8.

Panovski, 72, is accused of killing Don Frigo at the Hullett Wildlife Conservation Area near Clinton in September 2014.

He has been charged with first-degree murder, as well as attempted murder charges for allegedly shooting Frigo’s wife, Eva Frigo. The couple had been training hunting dogs in the area.

Panovski was arrested at Pearson International Airport about a week after the shooting.

His trial has been repeatedly delayed as he has changed lawyers multiple times – including attempting to represent himself at one point. Most recently, a trial expected to start in October 2017 was postponed because the lawyer Panovski had retained was appointed as a judge.

With files from CTV London