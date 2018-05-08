

The murder trial of a man accused of shooting a dog trainer at a conservation area in Clinton more than three years ago got underway on Tuesday.

Boris Panovski is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Don Frigo, as well as attempted murder for allegedly shooting Frigo’s wife, Eva Frigo.

On September 13, 2014, Frigo was allegedly shot while he was on horseback training dogs in the Hullett Wildlife Conservation Area. His wife was able to make to it safety although she was seriously hurt, according to provincial police.

Police issued a Canada-wide warrant for Panovski and he was arrested at Pearson International Airport about a week later.

Panovski’s trial was scheduled to begin last fall but his lawyer was appointed a judge.

Jury selection began on Tuesday and Panovski entered a plea of not guilty to the two charges he’s facing.

The trial is expected to take eight to ten weeks.