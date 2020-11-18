Advertisement
Dog dies from consuming drugs following walk in Woodstock: police
Published Wednesday, November 18, 2020 12:49PM EST
KITCHENER -- A warning is being issued to pet owners in Woodstock after a dog died from consuming drugs after being taken on a walk in the city.
Police say they received a report that the dog had died on Nov. 11.
After test results came back, it was confirmed that the dog had died as a result of narcotics consumption.
The owner told police that they believed their dog consumed the drugs or drug paraphernalia while out for a walk.
Police are warning owners to keep a close eye on their dog while out for walks.