KITCHENER -- A warning is being issued to pet owners in Woodstock after a dog died from consuming drugs after being taken on a walk in the city.

Police say they received a report that the dog had died on Nov. 11.

After test results came back, it was confirmed that the dog had died as a result of narcotics consumption.

The owner told police that they believed their dog consumed the drugs or drug paraphernalia while out for a walk.

Police are warning owners to keep a close eye on their dog while out for walks.