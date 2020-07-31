KITCHENER -- There was an increased police presence in a Waterloo neighbourhood after two people were taken to hospital in medical distress on Friday.

Police at the scene on Forsyth Drive tell CTV that they believe it was a mother and child who were hospitalized.

Residents could be seen gathering outside of a home on the street consoling each other. One neighbour tells CTV that the family is very distraught by the incident, but wouldn't say what happened.

An ambulance and several police officers could be seen by the late morning.

On Twitter, Police Chief Bryan Larkin suggested that the officers on scene may have saved someone's life at the home.

"Very proud of North Division officers for their decisive, emergent & life-saving measures this morning while awaiting support from @ROWParamedic," his tweet read in part.

He did not elaborate, saying that more details would be coming, but did call the officers' actions "commendable."

The circumstances of the medical distress are not yet clear. Police say the investigation is in its early stages.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.