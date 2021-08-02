Advertisement
Crews working to repair watermain break in Kitchener
Published Monday, August 2, 2021 4:24PM EDT Last Updated Monday, August 2, 2021 5:03PM EDT
Photo of the watermain break at Bridgeport and Lancaster in Kitchener. (Courtesy: Twitter/@Warriors_PA)
KITCHENER -- The City of Kitchener says there’s been a watermain break at Bridgeport Road East and Lancaster Street West.
In a tweet, they add that crews on are on-site and are assessing the situation.
They say some nearby residents do not have water.
Lancaster Street has been closed to traffic between Hamil Avenue and Bridgeport Road.
The city is asking everyone to avoid the area.
