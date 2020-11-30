KITCHENER -- Fire crews spent hours battling a barn fire north of Guelph on Sunday evening.

A photo tweeted by police at 8:30 p.m. showed the barn located on Highway 6 near Conservation Road engulfed in flames.

Ontario Provincial Police in Wellington County and the Guelph Fire Department both responded to the call.

Firefighters from Centre Wellington and Guelph Eramosa were also called to the scene to assist in dousing the flames.

Officers closed several lanes on Highway 6 and redirected traffic as emergency crews dealt with the fire.

There's no word on if anyone was inside at the time or the cause of the fire.