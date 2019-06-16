

CTV Kitchener





Emergency personnel were called to the intersection of King and Green streets for a crash between an LRT vehicle and a van on Thursday. The driver of the van was treated for minor injuries while the LRT operator was uninjured.

Police say the van was attempting to make a u-turn when the LRT, travelling at 40 km/h, struck it. Both vehicles were heavily damaged from the impact.

This was the third crash involving an LRT vehicle within the last three weeks.

A report from zoocasa.com says people wanting to live in Kitchener’s most expensive neighbourhood will have to earn more than double the median income in Canada. This neighbourhood in question is Hidden Valley/Pioneer Tower, where the median price for a freehold home was $1,115,000 this year.

The second least affordable area is Kitchener’s Chicopee/Freeport neighbourhood. This has a median house price of $640,000. The Victoria Hills neighbourhood comes in at most affordable with a median house price of $405,000.

Police believe two home invasions at a Waterloo residence within four days of each other are targeted incidents. They were called to the house on Cedarbrae Avenue on Sunday and Wednesday morning.

The first incident involved several unknown suspects forcing their way in an assaulting a man with a weapon. The victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The second incident once again a forced entry an attempted assault of a man, who was left uninjured as suspects fled in an unknown vehicle.

Dave Ostyn lives next to the Guelph Country Club. He says a ball smashed the back windshield of his car and it cost $541 to fix.

He says he went to the course immediately when he noticed the window. He says the board got back to him on Monday night, telling him it was the golfer’s responsibility, not the course’s. Ostyn adds there’s no way of finding out who hit the ball in the first place.

Angie Taylor and Tyler Seaton had pitched their tent to line up for Jurassic Park in Toronto to watch game five of the Raptors in the Finals. This was done before game four had even finished three days beforehand.

The pair from Cambridge’s commitment was rewarded when a spokesperson for Sobeys gave them tickets to go inside and catch the game in comfort.